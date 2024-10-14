Webster Bank N. A. Has $197,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $335,426,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $905,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter valued at $85,880,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 13.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,515,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $529,212,000 after purchasing an additional 905,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $99.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $73.24.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Fox Advisors lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.31.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

