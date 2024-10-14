Webster Bank N. A. Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in CSX were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSX. Interval Partners LP lifted its position in shares of CSX by 849.0% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after buying an additional 4,579,344 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $126,089,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after buying an additional 2,126,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,749,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,917,000 after buying an additional 1,884,998 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.19.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

