Webster Bank N. A. Makes New $44,000 Investment in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Point Income during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 2.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 152,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.

Eagle Point Income Stock Down 1.4 %

EIC opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $16.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

About Eagle Point Income

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

