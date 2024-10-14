Webster Bank N. A. Sells 127 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Webster Bank N. A. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,703,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after acquiring an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 523,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 549.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 256,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,246,000 after purchasing an additional 216,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $31,033,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $128.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.07 and a 1 year high of $151.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average price is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.47.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. PPG Industries's revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 45.95%.

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

