Webster Bank N. A. Sells 192 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $266.84. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

