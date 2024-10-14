Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $470.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DPZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $436.00 to $429.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $489.55.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 5.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $429.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $421.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after acquiring an additional 222,949 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $368,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

