Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.40 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,511 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $38,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 12,692,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,234. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.23.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

