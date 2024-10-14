Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $57.47 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,540 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $57,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 134.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 13.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $616.07. The stock had a trading volume of 194,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,524. The business has a 50-day moving average of $630.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $628.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $473.56 and a 52-week high of $676.62.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $735.71.

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total transaction of $1,849,183.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.28, for a total value of $2,469,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,010.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock valued at $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

