Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $45.50 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 258,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,501,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.13% of Garmin at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the second quarter worth $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total value of $499,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,296,174 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.17. The company had a trading volume of 175,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $184.42.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

