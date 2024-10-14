Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 10,911 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,830 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $51,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 30,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total value of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at $147,560,703.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $118,440.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,316 shares in the company, valued at $149,347,347.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $1,989,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,560,703.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,072 shares of company stock valued at $5,971,357. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.87. The stock had a trading volume of 71,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,625. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.96. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.06. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on TMHC shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.17.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

