Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,155 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in Boise Cascade by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 26.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BCC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,858. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.73. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

