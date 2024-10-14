Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 45,561 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of Allison Transmission worth $19,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,140,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Allison Transmission by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth $299,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

Allison Transmission Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, reaching $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,455. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.28. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.13 and a 1 year high of $100.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Insider Activity at Allison Transmission

In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas Eifert sold 1,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $174,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,100. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $181,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,971.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,741 shares of company stock worth $546,060 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

