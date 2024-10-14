Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 37,230 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,230 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $32,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,959,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.4% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $355.72. 43,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.35. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $366.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $346.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $1,626,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,362.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $1,626,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,362.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total value of $8,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,350.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,238 shares of company stock worth $35,612,493. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

