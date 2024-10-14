Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 5,658 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $30,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $624.00 to $589.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $611.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.07.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ELV stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $506.21. 323,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,857. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $435.99 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $529.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $43.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total transaction of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $17,588,116 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

