Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) in the last few weeks:

10/7/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $273.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2024 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

