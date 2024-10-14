Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE: FLUT) in the last few weeks:
- 10/7/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $230.00 to $273.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $263.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $255.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $240.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/26/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $255.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/18/2024 – Flutter Entertainment had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $255.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/12/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/27/2024 – Flutter Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 8/22/2024 – Flutter Entertainment is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of FLUT stock opened at $219.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.13 and a 200 day moving average of $202.14. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $252.84.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment plc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
