Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.59 and last traded at $9.84. 577,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,097,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura Securities raised shares of Weibo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Weibo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. Weibo had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Weibo by 17.4% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,803,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,213,000 after purchasing an additional 564,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Weibo by 199.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,075,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,675,000 after buying an additional 2,047,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 204.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,433,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,678,000 after buying an additional 1,634,230 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,309,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,056,000 after acquiring an additional 511,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,435,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

