Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) to Equal Weight

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura Securities upgraded Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amer Sports currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

Get Amer Sports alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AS

Amer Sports Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AS opened at $19.56 on Monday. Amer Sports has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Amer Sports had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amer Sports will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Amer Sports

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $293,000. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in Amer Sports by 5.0% during the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Amer Sports by 557.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,274,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,619 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amer Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amer Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amer Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.