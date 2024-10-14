Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.07.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $60.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

