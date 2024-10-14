WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $189.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 5,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.56, for a total value of $998,307.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,004 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,806.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $52,782,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Up 4.8 %

WCC opened at $174.72 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

