WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $189.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.86.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WCC. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WESCO International from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on WESCO International from $171.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $195.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 23,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,589,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $52,782,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in WESCO International in the second quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in WESCO International by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in WESCO International by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 63,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.
WCC opened at $174.72 on Monday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $122.30 and a 12 month high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.45.
WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.27). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WESCO International will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 13.74%.
WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).
