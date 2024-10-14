Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 300 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 38.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,692,000 after purchasing an additional 122,800 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 15.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 55.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 403,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,343,000 after purchasing an additional 143,481 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $347.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.21 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.06.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

