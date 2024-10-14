Willis Investment Counsel Acquires 971 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.08% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $850,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $409,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,962.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $3,359,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,008,423.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $216.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $191.97 and a 52-week high of $238.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day moving average of $211.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading

