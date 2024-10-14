Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,446 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. BHP Group accounts for 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $25,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $58.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.29. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $69.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.465 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

