Willis Investment Counsel Has $7.53 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at $775,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,451 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $16,571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $105.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

