Willis Investment Counsel Has $759,000 Position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in CSG Systems International by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on CSG Systems International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CSG Systems International from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

CSGS stock opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.56 and a 1-year high of $55.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day moving average is $45.18.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

