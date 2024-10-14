Willis Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Willis Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of QXO by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in QXO during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QXO during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in QXO in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QXO in the second quarter worth about $159,247,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QXO

In other QXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp sold 795,894 shares of QXO stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $11,978,204.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,908,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,325,950.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

QXO Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of QXO stock opened at $15.59 on Monday. QXO, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $290.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.31.

QXO (NASDAQ:QXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QXO had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that QXO, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

QXO Profile



QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

