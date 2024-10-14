Willis Investment Counsel Raises Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 883,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,075 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $20,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kenvue by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

