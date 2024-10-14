Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $174.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $175.50.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total value of $230,250.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,296.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $126,023.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,854.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,296.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692. 57.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. 93.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.