Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 919,100 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 755,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 470,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

WTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $290.03 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 12-month low of $203.36 and a 12-month high of $303.42. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.81 and a 200 day moving average of $270.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 136.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

