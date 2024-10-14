WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.47 and last traded at $51.47, with a volume of 11246 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DON. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

