Wix.com (WIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):

10/7/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

10/1/2024 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.

9/5/2024 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. 174,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wix.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its position in Wix.com by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,791,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 27.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wix.com in the second quarter valued at about $13,646,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Wix.com by 2,110.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

