Wix.com (WIX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX):
- 10/7/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/1/2024 – Wix.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $186.00 to $184.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/30/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Wix.com had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $184.00.
- 9/5/2024 – Wix.com is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/15/2024 – Wix.com was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Wix.com Price Performance
Shares of Wix.com stock traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $162.90. 174,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 556,287. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.90 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.89, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.48.
Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.
