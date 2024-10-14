Woodstock Corp Boosts Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Woodstock Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 116.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $596.92 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $607.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total value of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $767.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.72.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

