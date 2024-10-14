Woodstock Corp Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Woodstock Corp reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Woodstock Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR opened at $88.86 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

