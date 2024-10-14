Woodstock Corp Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth about $98,282,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,697,000 after buying an additional 318,664 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 831.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 240,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after buying an additional 214,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Generac by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 457,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,487,000 after buying an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Generac by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 420,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,548,000 after acquiring an additional 74,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $794,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock opened at $173.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.92 and a 200-day moving average of $144.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Generac had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

