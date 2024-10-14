Woodstock Corp Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $616.68 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $473.56 and a twelve month high of $676.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $628.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total transaction of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,430.81. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.31, for a total value of $466,015.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,430.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

