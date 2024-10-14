Woodstock Corp Lowers Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Woodstock Corp decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 272,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after purchasing an additional 156,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $551.55 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.09. The company has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $616.00.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

