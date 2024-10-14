Woodstock Corp Sells 17,368 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Woodstock Corp cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,368 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,790 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,669,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,848 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,611,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,626,000 after buying an additional 635,269 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $48.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

