Woodstock Corp Sells 313 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Woodstock Corp cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Sachetta LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in S&P Global by 49.0% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 73 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $522.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $507.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $340.49 and a 52-week high of $528.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

