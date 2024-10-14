XRUN (XRUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $68,799.21

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XRUN has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $16.43 million and $68,799.21 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRUN Profile

XRUN was first traded on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 315,082,000 tokens. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRUN’s official website is www.xrun.run. The Reddit community for XRUN is https://reddit.com/r/xrunworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRUN’s official message board is medium.com/@xrunfoundation.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “XRUN (XRUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. XRUN has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of XRUN is 0.05181033 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $57,976.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xrun.run.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XRUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

