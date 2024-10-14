Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NASDAQ:NRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040. Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10.

Get Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.1018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF (NRES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity and equity-related securities of companies within the global natural resources sector. The fund aims for capital growth and income generation NRES was launched on Feb 27, 2024 and is issued by Xtrackers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers RREEF Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.