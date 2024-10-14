Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Short Interest Up 25.7% in September

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,740,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,200. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Zevra Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $105,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 14.1% during the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a market cap of $341.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.94. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 124.85% and a negative net margin of 274.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZVRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. William Blair raised shares of Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on ZVRA

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.