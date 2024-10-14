Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $293.42 million and $23.94 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 19,717,456,876 coins and its circulating supply is 19,031,501,449 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

