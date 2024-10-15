10,668 Shares in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,795 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,102,000 after buying an additional 119,746 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 367,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 65.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 366,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 144,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 325,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares during the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $26.43.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

