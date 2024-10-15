11,913 Shares in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QJUN. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $263,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BATS:QJUN opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $346.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.
FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile
The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.
