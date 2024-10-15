1,521 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,422 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,279,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,574,000 after acquiring an additional 28,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,260,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,074,000 after acquiring an additional 102,898 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,815,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $318.06. The stock had a trading volume of 307,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,461. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $320.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $306.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

