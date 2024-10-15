227,898 Shares in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD) Acquired by FMA Wealth Management LLC

FMA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 227,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,000. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF makes up 8.6% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $464,000. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 136.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 14,026 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BATS JPLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 67,078 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.32.

JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1936 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.