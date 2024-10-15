250 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,956,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,090,532,000 after acquiring an additional 192,397 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,319,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,007,000 after purchasing an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $473,118,000 after buying an additional 56,989 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,809,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $440,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $119.88 and a 1 year high of $184.79.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

