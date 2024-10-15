2,893 Shares in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Purchased by Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Royal Gold by 1,800.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Royal Gold by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Royal Gold by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 55,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,315,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 165.0% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 415 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total transaction of $58,452.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,124.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,000 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,845.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on RGLD. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.86.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.79. The company had a trading volume of 363,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,396. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $147.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

