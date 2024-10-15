465 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Purchased by Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $532,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.0 %

LMT stock traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $605.00. The stock had a trading volume of 849,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,756. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $614.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $573.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.73 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.15.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

