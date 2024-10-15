4,925 Shares in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Alamo Group by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 19,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,311 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alamo Group by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $178.82 on Tuesday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.74 and a 1 year high of $231.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Insider Transactions at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.28, for a total value of $54,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,138.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 322 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $57,409.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,421.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $209.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

