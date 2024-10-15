5,251 Shares in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Bought by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 1,809.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 325,439 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 85,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 18,360 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $22.76.

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FMS. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

